Bracket City could be your latest word game obsession

Millions of us got into Wordle over the last few years and while there have been many clones of that game, other developers went in a slightly different direction and found success, as The New York Times did with the excellent Connections. Another game that has been doing the rounds for a couple of months has a new home, as The Atlantic becomes the latest publisher to get in on the daily puzzle trend.

Starting Tuesday, you can play Bracket City on the magazine's website. Ben Gross, an independent game designer who created the game, will continue to work on it alongside The Atlantic's director of games, Caleb Madison.

The aim of Bracket City is to solve a nested series of clues to reveal a fact about that given day in history. You have to solve the clues in order, but if you figure out an answer at a higher level, you can use that to work your way backwards and help you get to the solution. There's a tutorial to help you get started.

The Atlantic

Tuesday's fact of the day is 10 words long, while Monday's was only six words, but revealing each meant solving 17 clues first. The clues include cryptic hints, fill-in-the-blank idioms and general knowledge teasers. Clicking on a hint will reveal the first letter of its answer. There's also a hard mode in which you don't have to press enter to submit a guess but "every keystroke counts."

You'll earn a city-based rank depending on how well you did, such as Commuter or Mayor, while completing a puzzle perfectly will see you earn the title of Kingmaker. Every previous edition of the game is available in a free archive, which you can access by clicking on the date.

I've only been playing Bracket City for half an hour but I'm already obsessed. It tickles my brain in a similar way to Connections. It's less about guessing letters to find the right word and more about general knowledge and wordplay. Bracket City is already a winner in my book, and it's an instant addition to my rotation of once-a-day puzzle games.