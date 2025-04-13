Bungie shares first looks at gameplay from its new shooter, Marathon, alongside a release date

Bungie finally took the wraps off its upcoming team-based extraction shooter, Marathon, sharing a look at gameplay and a cinematic short during its showcase this weekend. We also now know the release date: September 23. Marathon will be available on Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, and support full cross play and cross save.

Marathon, a reboot of Bungie's 30-year-old FPS series , was first announced back in 2023, and we've heard little more about it until now. Now, Bungie says:

In Marathon, players inhabit a Runner, a cybernetic mercenary scouring the remains of a lost colony of Tau Ceti IV for fortune and power. Players team up in crews of three as they battle rival Runner teams and hostile security forces for weapons and upgrades. Survive and everything they've scavenged is theirs to keep for future runs on Tau Ceti IV — or if they're brave enough, a journey to the derelict Marathon ship that hangs above.