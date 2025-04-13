Bungie shares first looks at gameplay from its new shooter, Marathon, alongside a release date
Marathon arrives this year on September 23.
Bungie finally took the wraps off its upcoming team-based extraction shooter, Marathon, sharing a look at gameplay and a cinematic short during its showcase this weekend. We also now know the release date: September 23. Marathon will be available on Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, and support full cross play and cross save.
Marathon, a , was first announced back in 2023, and we've heard little more about it until now. Now, Bungie says:
In Marathon, players inhabit a Runner, a cybernetic mercenary scouring the remains of a lost colony of Tau Ceti IV for fortune and power. Players team up in crews of three as they battle rival Runner teams and hostile security forces for weapons and upgrades. Survive and everything they've scavenged is theirs to keep for future runs on Tau Ceti IV — or if they're brave enough, a journey to the derelict Marathon ship that hangs above.
If you missed the live Gameplay Reveal Showcase on Saturday, you can catch up on all the now on Bungie's website and the official Discord. The team says there will be a "fairly small" Closed Alpha Test from April 23 to May 4, ahead of bigger tests leading up to the release in September.