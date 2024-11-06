Call of Duty: Mobile passes 1 billion downloads

Call of Duty: Mobile has been downloaded over one billion times around the world since it became available, Activision has announced along with the rest of the game's fifth anniversary offerings. The game was released back in 2019 for Android and iOS and reached 270 million downloads within its first year of availability. Despite the game's success, Microsoft told the UK's Competition and Markets Authority in a filing for its Activision Blizzard acquisition that "Call of Duty: Mobile is expected to be phased out over time" with the launch of Warzone Mobile.

In response to fans' concerns after that information came out, Activision said that it plans to continue supporting the game and that it has a "robust roadmap" of new content and updates "for the long haul." It didn't directly address Microsoft's revelation, however, and it didn't say when the game will be phased out. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile rolled out on March 21st.

The Season 10 — 5th Anniversary update for CoD: Mobile is going out today, November 6, at 5PM Pacific time/8PM Eastern time. It will include a new Battle Royale map for a location called Krai, which is described as a "dense urban landscape at the base of the Ural Mountain." Each character gets one respawn in the map, and they drop a scannable dog tag if they're eliminated a second time. Their squad will need to reach it and scan it before they can get back in. Players will also be able to buy new passes to get anniversary-related content, such as new operator skins, weapon blueprints and calling cards.