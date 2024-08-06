Castlevania comes to Dead by Daylight on August 27

Yet another video game crossover is coming to Dead by Daylight in the near future. Behaviour Interactive says the previously announced Castlevania chapter will go live on August 27. Those who can't wait that long for the official release can check it out on the Steam public test build right now.

The chapter brings both a new killer and survivor to The Fog. Of course, the latest killer to join the lineup is Dracula. Whenever he's the killer, you might see his castle looming on the horizon of the map.

He's also the first shapeshifting killer. In vampire form, Dracula "stalks his prey, able to conjure flames that sear flesh and render bone to ash," Behaviour says. As a bat, he can move quickly and quietly. When he's a wolf, Dracula is said to be a relentless hunter.

As for the new survivor, it's a Belmont, but perhaps not the first one that springs to mind. You can play as Trevor Belmont, a skilled vampire hunter. While he's maybe not the most physical member of the Belmont bloodline, his teamwork focus and ability to find allies in a pinch should stand him in decent stead in The Fog.