Cities: Skylines II 'will not have a release before summer' on console, team says
Colossal Order is still not ready with the PlayStation and Xbox version of its 2023 game.
The latest chapter in the troubled tale of Cities: Skylines II won't be ending any time soon. The game has still not launched on consoles, despite an initial launch date of for the PC version. Developer Colossal Order delayed the console version to , but the latest post on the forums for publisher Paradox Interactive revealed that the city-building sequel still isn't ready for its PlayStation and Xbox debut.
"We know many of you are eagerly awaiting the console release, but to set expectations clearly: we will not have a release before summer. We want to avoid any premature estimates and instead commit to providing you with reliable information when we're closer to a launch-ready state," the team said in the official . "Our goal remains unchanged: to bring Cities: Skylines II to console in the best possible shape."
In addition to the console port needing more time, the planned asset editor for Cities: Skylines II is also not ready yet. The studio is working to resolve technical issues that are impacting game performance and stability with this editor.
After creating a strong and mostly positive community around the original Cities: Skylines game, tensions have run high between the players and the studio surrounding this sequel. The community was vocal in their disappointments about technical issues and a . On the side of the developers, those disappointments devolved into personal attacks on team members. The will hopefully calm on both sides once the game reaches a more stable state.