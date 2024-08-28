Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a turn-based RPG with beautiful artistic flair

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 first appeared with an intriguing trailer as part of Microsoft's summer showcase, teasing a dream world where squads of adventurers fight in a bid to defeat “The Paintress” who is gradually shaving years off the maximum life that people could live.

It’s a very JRPG-sounding premise. It’s the first title from new French studio Sandfall Interactive, set in a bleak, ethereal world inspired by Belle Époque-era France (spot the twisted Eiffel Tower), adding slightly more reason to battle this powerful, mysterious Paintress. You’ll play a team of Expeditioners, exploring fantastical landscapes and fighting monsters to defeat the Paintress. It sounds vague because well, I don’t quite understand what the hell is going on. I went back to the trailer – perhaps that will help clarify things.

Clear as mud. But that’s fine, this is a fantasy RPG — I didn't expect to understand the story from the outset. I recently watched some hands-off gameplay with Guillaume Broche, Creative Director for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and the game’s producer, François Meurisse.

We toured a handful of levels and locations, also introducing a handful of the party characters. You’ll start the game with Gustave. Each party member has their own unique battle mechanic, which charges up during battles. You can increase the charge speed with judicious guarding, dodging and parrying. With Gustave’s robotic arm, for example, he can build up a shock attack that he can unleash early for extra damage, or charge up further for an extra aggressive strike.

Maelle, Gustave’s adoptive sister who goes missing early in the game, has a stance technique that can augment her battle stats after an attack from her fencing saber. The game is turn-based, with enemies and allies able to attack (or recover) in a predetermined order. This is augmented with some action RPG touches and QTEs (quick-time events) where you’ll need to defend with precision timing. Get enough parries in a row, and characters will damage the enemy heavily. I got to see a boss monster strike my entire party — fortunately, you only have to nail the dodge once for the entire team to block or parry. The fights themselves are reminiscent of Persona 5, with dramatic camera-angle shifts, inky, paint-themed special effects and a focus on the beautiful character (and monster) design. Special attacks and spells use ability points, which are also replenished from successful guarding and QTE timing. In short, you will still have to pay attention during battles. Sorry.

Alongside Maelle and Gustave, the party in the demo was rounded out by Lune, apparently the team’s mage. You’ll come across the rest of your expeditionary party during the adventure, in typical JRPG style. Broche told me at the outset that Expedition 33 was a tribute to the classic RPGs of the ‘90s, even if it looks nothing like them. Outside of pixelated Switch adventures, turn-based RPGs have long fallen out of favor, replaced by action RPGs, even for remade titles. This is Sandfall Interactive’s attempt to reinvigorate the turn-based RPG for 2024.

Each character has a dedicated weapon type that can be gradually enhanced and strengthened, adding new abilities as the character grows. I caught a glimpse of a complicated skill tree that players will get to chip away at. Elemental attacks will depend on the weapon your character is wielding, likely meaning some careful party creation (or customization) will be needed later in the game.

Beyond elemental weaknesses, some enemies will also have shielding that will protect them from your attacks. As you progress, some will have visible weaknesses that players will have to shoot at – usually with visual tells, like the weak spots on early anchor enemies. This free-aim system is also used in the environments. I saw a few ‘shooting’ puzzles used to unlock treasure and other rewards. Expedition 33 will be separated into different thematic areas, each offering alternative routes (some may offer extra treasure or tougher enemies) and visual landmarks that will offer more insight into the world and lore. The developers said that much of the story will have to be unearthed by players themselves, hunting down collectible notes from the husks of failed expeditions of the past.

Sandfall Interactive

The early environments I saw of Expedition 33 were gorgeous. One of the initial areas is built as if you’re walking along the bottom of the ocean, laced with plankton, coral and curtains of seaweed. In fact, the beautiful world is only outdone by the character models. The team seems to have put a lot of effort into making its heroes emote and react in a way you wouldn’t have seen in RPGs of old.

I’m wary of how much of an RPG epic the Sandfall Interactive team will be able to make, given its size. While I didn't get to play Expedition 33 at this point, I wonder how much exploration will be possible in the finished game and whether it will reward players’ curiosity beyond plot lore and mournful letters from dead expeditions.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will be released in 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S and PC.