Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 sold 1 million copies in its first three days

It's safe to say people are loving Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 so far. The turn-based RPG — which is the debut game from French developer Sandfall — has been racking up rave reviews in the days around its release, and already soared past some big sales milestones. On Sunday morning, publisher Kepler Interactive shared on social media that the game has sold a million copies since its release on April 24. It hit the first 500,000 in one day. On the game's Bluesky account, the team said that the latest figure "includes units shipped to retailers, and does not encompass our awesome GamePass players!"

Expedition 33 follows a group of Expeditioners who have set out to destroy the entity known as the Paintress, who every year paints a number on a monolith that dooms everyone of that age to death, whittling down the population down as the number gets smaller and smaller. Engadget's Mat Smith called Expedition 33 "a gorgeously made and well-considered world," and found it to be "a solid, enjoyable RPG." The game is available now for PC, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.