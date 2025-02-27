CRKD teamed up with Gibson to make new guitar controllers

Gaming accessory maker CRKD and Gibson have teamed up to revive the guitar controller in the form of two Gibson Les Paul-shaped controllers that will let you play your way through Fortnite Festival, Clone Hero, and even Rock Band 4.

The Gibson Les Paul Black Tribal Encore Edition Guitar Controller and Gibson Les Paul Blueberry Burst Pro Edition Guitar Controller featured the whammy bar and colored frets from older gaming guitars, updated to work with modern platforms. CRKD is making both multi-platform and Xbox specific versions of the guitars, and depending on whether you pick the Encore or Pro Edition model, you'll get a slightly different set of features.

CRKD

The Pro Edition includes frets that have been "engineered for unmatched precision and responsiveness," along with a Hall-Effect whammy bar and a Hall-Effect Strum Bar with haptic feedback. The Encore Edition only has traditional mechanical frets and a normal strum bar, but CRKD says both guitars are designed to be modular, so you can purchase and swap in new components down the road if you want.

Both guitars have built-in analog sticks and a d-pad for navigating in-game menus, and offer three different methods of connecting the controller to your console, mobile device or PC: wired via a USB cable, wirelessly via a 2.4GHz wireless dongle or Bluetooth. The Xbox versions of the guitar controllers work across Xbox, PC and Android, while the multi-platform version works on PC, Switch, Android and PS3. Notably, if you're looking to play Guitar Hero instead of Rock Band, you'll want the multi-platform guitar controller, because it offers greater compatibility with Guitar Hero games.

CRKD

Guitar controllers fell to the wayside as the companies largely responsibly for making Guitar Hero and Rock Band games either moved on or where shutdown. The bright spots in the slow decline of the music rhythm game genre has been third-party PC games like Clone Hero and YARG, and Harmonix's Fortnite Festival, which brought Rock Band-style gameplay to Epic's battle royale game in 2023.

The Gibson Les Paul Black Tribal Encore Edition Guitar Controller is available to pre-order now for $109.99 for the multi-platform version, or $119.99 for the Xbox version. The Gibson Les Paul Blueberry Burst Pro Edition Guitar Controller can be pre-ordered for $119.99 for the multi-platform version, or $129.99 for the Xbox version. Both guitar controllers will start shipping in June 2025.