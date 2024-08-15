Cute adventure game The Plucky Squire arrives on September 17

The Plucky Squire has been one of my most anticipated games ever since it started popping up in showcases a couple of years ago. It was delayed out of 2023 and into this year, unfortunately, but the long wait to play it is almost over. Publisher Devolver Digital and developer All Possible Futures have revealed that The Plucky Squire is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch on September 17. It'll be available in the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for Extra and Premium members at no additional cost on day one.

The action centers around a storybook. After the evil Humgrump realizes he's the villain of his own tale, he removes the titular squire (aka Jot) from the pages to try and change the narrative. Jot has to navigate 3D and 2D environments as he leaps between planes on his journey to save his friends and make sure there's a happy ending to the saga.

The visuals look absolutely adorable in both 2D and 3D formats. It looks like a mashup of top-down Zelda games, modern Mario and LittleBigPlanet. The first project from All Possible Futures (one of the heads of which is a former Pokémon artist) is an absurdly promising one. I can't wait to check it out next month.

Meanwhile, Sony has unveiled some new details about a couple of other indie games. A new version of the first point-and-click Broken Sword game, The Shadow of the Templars, is coming to PS5 on September 19, 28 years after the original incarnation debuted. Revolution Software has reanimated the game in 4K with over 50 times the resolution of the original PlayStation version.

Last but not least, Sulfur is a stylized first-person shooter with a lot of playstyle flexibility. There are said to be more than 35 million weapon and modification combos available. The next project from developer Perfect Random is coming to to PS4 and PS5 in 2025.