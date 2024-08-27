Date Everything! will let you romance objects in your home on October 24

Date Everything! has a perfect title. It's a dating sim in which you'll be able to date humanoid manifestations of many objects throughout your home. You won't have to wait too long to check it out, as it's coming to Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on October 24.

This project from developer Sassy Chap Games and publisher Team17 features more than 100 voice-acted dateable characters, from a vacuum cleaner to a shelf and even your own sense of existential dread. That's deep, man. According to the trailer description, each dateable object has its own story to tell and could become a lover, friend or enemy.

Date Everything! seems to draw inspiration from the excellent Boyfriend Dungeon, a dating sim/dungeon crawler mashup in which you can date your weapons to level them up. In any case, it looks like a wild time. This one's well and truly on my wishlist.