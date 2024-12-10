Despelote is dribbling its way to the Nintendo Switch
The award winning first-person soccer narrative game comes out early next year.
Wanna go outside and kick the ball around? The soccer story game Despelote is coming to the Nintendo Switch in early 2025. The game was for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.
is a story-driven game about people and the emotional spirit and camaraderie of football. You play as a plucky 8-year-old kid named Julián from Quito, Ecuador who goes out with his friends for a fun-filled afternoon of neighborhood football after a long day of school. The game tells the story of Ecuador's economic struggles in the late 1990s and the sense of community and unity that grew leading up to the 2002 World Cup. Developers Julián Cordero and Sebastián Valbuena based the game's setting, dialogue and experiences on their own childhood memories and photos growing up in Ecuador.
Despelote was an official selection of the 2023 Tribeca Festival. It's also one of the games featured by Wholesome Games' ahead of The Game Awards.