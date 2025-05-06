Destiny 2 will get a Star Wars expansion this December

Bungie laid out its plans for the next year of Destiny 2 content, and the back half of 2025 could be particularly exciting for Star Wars fans. The studio teased an expansion titled Renegades that draws inspiration from the sci-fi universe. Destiny has always featured classic space opera themes about battles between the light and the darkness, so maybe it was inevitable that the game would one day pay homage to Star Wars.

If you fear that there will suddenly be Skywalkers and Fetts running around your game a la Fortnite or Call of Duty, that does seem like a possibility. The teaser video features a guardian wielding an iconic green light saber, and there are some recognizable nods to the Imperial alarm sounds and uniforms in a few close-up shots. And if you really want to embrace the dark side, the most expensive pre-order option for this year's content includes armor ornaments that can turn your guardian into Darth Vader, Kylo Ren or General Grievous.

Bungie

More information about the Renegades expansion will be announced on September 9 ahead of the update's arrival this December.