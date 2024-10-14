Destiny: Rising is Bungie’s new mobile game published by NetEase Games

Bungie seems to have set its sights on the mobile games market, as Destiny: Rising, a new mobile sci-fi RPG shooter title, is coming to Android and iOS. This spinoff is being developed by NetEase Games, the same company that developed the free-to-play Diablo: Immortal . Destiny: Rising will also be free to download and play when it launches.

Destiny: Rising is set in a different timeline from Destiny and Destiny 2, but NetEase promises players they’ll meet some familiar faces and new ones. The narrative is focused on a time after the Dark Age. Players will get to explore Earth after “The Collapse” and see how humanity tries to recover from a loss of civilization.

Bungie/NetEase Games

Besides playing in a first-person perspective, NetEase Games is introducing a new third-person viewpoint, previously only limited to specific weapons and equipment. The game also supports smartphone-compatible controllers if you own them.

As a Destiny 2 spinoff, Destiny: Rising will have both PvE and PvP modes, both familiar and new. Players are able to create clans and make friends, both fighting alongside or against them in challenges.

Bungie/NetEase Games

Some of you may realize that since NetEase Games is developing and publishing Destiny: Rising, the game is likely to have many microtransactions. Sadly, there’s no concrete info about this right now, but if we can take Diablo: Immortal as an example, these worries may come true.

It’s worth noting that Bungie had just laid off 220 employees this past August despite the success of its latest expansion, the Final Shape. Many Destiny 2 players may also recall that the company recently released a roadmap detailing future plans in the wake of those layoffs.