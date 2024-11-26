Devolver Digital’s Delayed Awards returns Wednesday

Are you eagerly anticipating the next crop of games from Devolver Digital? Well, you're going to have to wait a little longer. The indie game studio will unveil the nominees and winners of its annual Devolver Delayed Awards at 1 PM Eastern Wednesday on its official YouTube page. Devolver's tongue-in-cheek awards show aims to honor "the brightest, best indie games you can't play yet" and yes, Skate Story is still in that category.

It's all part of Devolver's satirical marketing strategy — like calling the event the "15th annual" despite the fact that last year's Delayed Awards was the "first-ever showcase celebrating brands that are courageously moving into 2024," according to a press release.