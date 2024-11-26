Devolver Digital’s Delayed Awards returns Wednesday
See all the games not coming to your screens this year.
Are you eagerly anticipating the next crop of games from Devolver Digital? Well, you're going to have to wait a little longer. The indie game studio will unveil the nominees and winners of its annual Devolver Delayed Awards at 1 PM Eastern Wednesday on its official YouTube page. Devolver's tongue-in-cheek awards show aims to honor "the brightest, best indie games you can't play yet" and yes, is still in that category.
It's all part of Devolver's satirical marketing strategy — like calling the event the "15th annual" despite the fact that was the "first-ever showcase celebrating brands that are courageously moving into 2024," according to a press release.
Devolver will at least tide us over with more footage from some of these unplayable games. Titles might include the minimalist brawler Stick It to the Stickmen, the story driven walking sim and the long-awaited ragdoll puzzler Human Fall Flat 2. The studio also hinted that there may be a glimpse of "something new" for 2025.