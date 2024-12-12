Don’t miss The Game Awards 2024 right here at 7:30PM ET

If you're looking for a place to watch the 10th annual Game Awards on Thursday, December 12, then guess what? You found it. Host Geoff Keighley will open the Game Awards at 7:30PM and you can watch it right here in this post.

A total of 96 games, studios and developers received nominations for this year's awards. The two biggest contenders are Astro Bot from Team Asobi and Sony Interactive and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth from Square Enix, with seven nominations each including Game of the Year.

The other nominees for Game of the Year include five-time nominee Balatro, the action RPG Black Myth: Wukong, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree and six-time nominee Metaphor: ReFantazio. Silent Hill 2 didn't make the cut for Game of the Year but it also picked up five nominations.

PlayStation is leading the publisher pack with 16 nods. Square Enix and Xbox each picked up 12 nominations and Sega finished third with 11.

You can watch the Game Awards on its official YouTube channel, Twitch and a bunch of other places. You could also just stay put and watch the stream below in the embedded video.