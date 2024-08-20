Don't Nod's Lost Records: Bloom & Rage will launch in two parts starting February 18, 2025

You can check out the game's booth at Gamescom 2024 as well.

Don't Nod's spiritual successor to its popular video game series Life is Strange, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, is confirmed to launch in two parts, and the first gameplay trailer is being revealed. The first part, Tape 1, will launch on February 18, 2025. You can expect Tape 2 to come out exactly one month later, on March 18, 2025.

Earlier this year, Don't Nod decided to delay the game’s release from late 2024 to early 2025. The primary reason is Square Enix and Deck Nine Games are working on Life is Strange: Double Exposure , a new game in the series. It’s planned for an October release on PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5. Gamers on the Switch will have to wait.

It’s safe to say that the delay of Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is to prevent it from competing with the new Life is Strange title, as they would share similar audiences. Having some breathing room between the two would also allow fans to play them at comfier pace.

The new trailer showcases gameplay from Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, which allows the main character, Swann, to switch between 1995 and 2022 timelines. The game will feature a dynamic dialog system, which changes dialog based on where players look or what they choose to say. Performing or ignoring actions will also affect outcomes.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage will be available on PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5. There’s currently no word about a Switch version. Don’t Nod also announced plans for physical PS5 copies, but there’s no release date set for them yet.

If you happen to be at Gamescom 2024, feel free to check out Don't Nod's space in the B2B and B2C areas. Besides a photo booth themed after Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, you might even bring a keepsake home.