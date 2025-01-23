Doom: The Dark Ages hits PC, PS5 and Xbox on May 15

Doom: The Dark Ages is set to come out on May 15 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. It's a single-player sandbox experience with an emphasis on exploration, bloodshed and upgrading skill trees, introducing massive mech battles and a ridable cyber dragon that spits fire on command.

Doom: The Dark Ages is the largest Doom game id Software has ever made, but to be perfectly clear and possibly assuage some fears, it's not open-world. In fact, the directive for developers was to edit down everything — controls, levels, menus, upgrade paths — in order to emulate the reactive rush that made the original Doom games so addictive. According to executive producer Marty Stratton and game director Hugo Martin, Doom: The Dark Ages is a refined and thoughtful return to the series' classic loop, set in the medieval wastelands of Hell and starring a super tanky Doom Slayer.

In The Dark Ages, the Slayer has three basic inputs: shield saw, melee and gun. The shield saw is a critical tool, allowing players to parry and block incoming attacks, and also acting as a boomerang-style projectile that can embed itself into enemies to rip through their demonic flesh. Parrying is a massive factor in the new game, and it's also one of many aspects that players can customize in the difficulty settings. You'll be able to change the size of the parry window, adjust the actual game speed and fine-tune a dozen other factors to make each run feel just right.

The Slayer has a choice of three melee weapons and he carries just one at a time. There's an iron flame, an electrified gauntlet and a spiked mace, and each one can be upgraded as you make your way through Hell. The final main input is the trigger, which controls all of the gruesome guns. There's a wondrous array of weapon-based brutality on display in The Dark Ages, including the Skullcrusher, a gun that eats the bones of murdered enemies and uses the shards as ammo.

Certain levels will support skyscraper-sized Atlan battles and allow the Slayer to ride on the back of a cybernetic dragon, spraying flames on the gathered demons. These abilities won't be available at will, and are instead contained to specific regions of the map. There are also swimming levels — which, speaking as someone with a phobia of deep water, is possibly the scariest thing in the new game.

id Software

The Slayer in Doom: The Dark Ages is beefy. He's thick, heavy and armor-plated, and as he hunts demons through the medieval wastelands of Hell, he's going to feel different than the Slayers in 2016's Doom and its 2020 follow-up, Doom: Eternal. In terms of development mottos, Doom was "run and gun," Eternal was "jump and shoot," and The Dark Ages is, "stand and fight." Strafing and twitchy teleportation-like abilities are still on the menu, but the emphasis this time around is on holding your ground and strategizing while shooting.

"What people didn't like in 2016 was that it was too repetitive," Martin said in a media Q&A before Thursday's Xbox Developer Direct, where id showed off new bits of the game. "And in Eternal, some people said it was too hard. I actually think it's too complex. I think that the complexity of the control scheme led to unnecessary difficulties. You really want to be fighting the demons, the bad guys, not your controls."

Martin and Stratton emphasized the importance of streamlining the core loop in The Dark Ages, while also building the largest, most adventure-feeling Doom game that id has ever made. There are skill trees, currency and more secrets to find than ever before, but there's not a lot of filler — everything has a purpose and there are no unnecessary frills in the actual mechanics of combat, resource-collecting and upgrade paths.

id Software

"There is a lot of exploration in this game, and it's for power," Stratton said. "That's one of the things that is really important. You're finding resources and other things that allow you to improve yourself, upgrade your guns, upgrade your shield, your melee. So it isn't just the secrets, just the toys, that kind of thing. It really is an exploration for power."

Martin added, "I want to feel strong. It's got to be a good amount of speed and exploration and power, but I'm okay with you changing what that power fantasy is, especially if the change you make brings it back closer to classic Doom. I'm super down for that."

The points of inspiration for Doom: The Dark Ages include Batman: Year One, Frank Miller's The Dark Knight, and the film 300, specifically that iconic tracking shot of Leonidas slamming and stabbing his way through hordes of Persian warriors at the Hot Gates. Miller's The Dark Knight was a particularly poignant source for Martin.

"He drew an older, more powerful, thicker Batman," he said. "And I just love that comic so much. And I always thought it would be so interesting to just, instead of a Ferrari, you'd be more of a monster truck. And that's what we're working on, we've been talking about that for years and years."

Doom: The Dark Ages is due out on May 15 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, including Game Pass.