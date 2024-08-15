Dragon Age: The Veilguard comes out on October 31

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be released on October 31. The BioWare action RPG is the first installment in the franchise since 2014’s Dragon Age: Inquisition. That’s right. We’ve been waiting ten long years for this game and now it’s almost here. Check out the release date trailer below.

This is the fourth major game in the franchise and there’s a lot of hype around it, despite the (relatively) lukewarm response to Inquisition. We had a chance to see the game in action back in June and came away impressed, though cautious. The character creation tool is, as expected, robust and the various landscapes are easy on the eyes.

We actually watched a playthrough of the entire opening chapter of the game and immediately noticed a more cartoonish style when compared to its predecessors. It’s not quite Fable, but it’s getting there. The game does, however, bring back fan favorite characters like Varric and Solas. The latter looks to be the primary antagonist this time around.

It also looks to play a bit faster than the earlier titles, though you can still pause the game to consider tactics. There’s a quick launch menu for activating hotkeys and, of course, a decision wheel for making narrative and dialogue choices that will no doubt come back to bite you in the butt at a later part of the game.

Like previous entries, this is an action RPG. Parries seem to make up the core defense mechanic and party members will work to strip away armor and magical protections before going in to do actual damage. There will be a diverse array of accessibility options, including standard difficulty modes but also custom settings to make select aspects of the game more forgiving.

As for the “caution” mentioned above, we only got a brief look at the game in action, so there are still plenty of unknowns. In any event, we don’t have long to find out. Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Preorders are available right now.