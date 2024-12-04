Dragon Age: The Veilguard's excellent character creator is now a standalone freebie

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is known for having one of the best character creation systems around, and now everyone can experience it without dropping $60. EA just announced that it has made the tools free for all users, as part of a larger Dragon Age Day celebration.

It's available right now for all platforms. There's no time limit, so have at it. Additionally, the character carries over to the main game, so consider it a demo of sorts. The software also allows players to choose their class and faction, which also transfer to the game. The only caveat here is that the platform you use to create your character must be the same one you play the actual game on. There will be no mixing of PCs and consoles here.

This character creator is very good, and it actually started picking up kudos even before the game was released. As for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, well, it's also pretty dang good. We called it "beautiful in every way" in our official review, noting it was one of Bioware's most-polished titles. If the devs put this kind of love into the next Mass Effect, we are in for a treat.

Dragon Age Day isn't just about this free character creator. EA and Bioware have also released new artwork for the game and put armor inspired by the protagonist of Dragon Age II into Dragon Age: The Veilguard. There's also a new patch for the game that brings a bunch of quality of life changes and bug fixes.