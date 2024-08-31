Dragon's Dogma director Hideaki Itsuno says he’s leaving Capcom to start a new project

Hideaki Itsuno, who directed the Dragon’s Dogma series and other major games for Capcom, announced on Saturday that he’s leaving the company. “From September, I will start developing a new game in a new environment,” he wrote in a post on X . Itsuno has been with Capcom since the '90s, and worked on a slew of popular series, including Devil May Cry, starting with the second game. He created Dragon’s Dogma, and the most recent title under his belt, Dragon’s Dogma 2, sold over 2.5 million units within 10 days of its release earlier this year. It also reportedly broke Capcom’s Steam record for concurrent players on launch day.

“I hope you will continue to support Capcom’s games and characters,” Itsuno wrote on Saturday, adding, “I hope to create fun, beautiful games that are as memorable as, or even more memorable than, the ones I have created so far. Please stay tuned for my next creation!”