EA reportedly cancels another Titanfall game, lays off several hundred employees

The gaming industry continues to bleed workers and cancel games, with EA back for another round of brutal news. The company said on Tuesday it decided to "make some targeted team adjustments," which Bloomberg reported as between 300 and 400 eliminated positions, including 100 at Respawn, and the cancellation of an unannounced Titanfall game. Again.

The canned Titanfall game, code-named R7, was reportedly an extraction shooter set in the mech-meets-parkour franchise. Bloomberg says it wasn't close to release, and Respawn's statement that it canceled two "early-stage incubation projects" reflects that. Details about the other scrapped game haven't leaked, but Bloomberg reports that it was canceled earlier this year.

Respawn says it will refocus its resources on Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi, franchises where EA appears more confident it can profit. Earlier this month, the company previewed another game set in a galaxy far, far away: the Xcom-like tactics game, Star Wars Zero Company.

After culling an estimated 1,130 jobs in 2023, EA laid off five percent of its workforce in 2024. "These decisions aren't easy, and we are deeply grateful to every teammate affected – their creativity and contributions have helped build Respawn into what it is today," Respawn wrote on Tuesday.