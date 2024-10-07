EA's Grid Legends racing game careens onto iOS and Android this December

It’ll work with all popular gamepads, though there will also be touch and tilt controls.

The EA/Codemasters racing sim Grid Legends is coming to mobile this December, after first releasing for consoles and PC back in 2022 . It’s actually a port of the deluxe edition of the game, which was originally released in 2023. This version includes all of the available DLC and some other goodies.

It’s coming to iOS and Android and offers “full support for all popular gamepads”, with touch and tilt controls for those who don’t have a third-party gamepad. There’s a trailer, with footage captured on mobile devices, and it looks pretty darn good. The visuals are, dare I say, console-worthy.

To that end, the game will only run on the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro, and every model released since the iPhone 14. It’ll run on any iPad with an M1 chip or better. As for Android, the game will only run on devices with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chips.

Preorders are available now on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. It costs $15. There’s no actual release date yet. It’s just sometime in December.