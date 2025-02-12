Elden Ring Nightreign arrives on May 30

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Hark thee, foul tarnished. Those who have yearned for fresh battles against hideously wicked beasts in The Lands Between need not wait an age for such misadventures. Elden Ring Nightreign has a release date, and it's not too far away. The co-op title will land on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC on May 30.

We first learned about the Elden Ring spinoff at The Game Awards in December. FromSoftware's original blockbuster game arrived in 2022 and that was followed by the mammoth Shadow of the Erdtree expansion last year.

This time around, you can team up with two other players or go it alone in a procedurally generated version of Limgrave, the first main area of Elden Ring. You'll be able to choose one of eight Nightfarers, each with their own set of abilities, to play as on your run.

The aim is to survive three in-game days and nights until a battle with a final boss. FromSoft appears to have taken a little inspiration from battle royale games like Fortnite, as the playable area shrinks over time. Even if your entire team sees the dreaded "you died" screen before completing a run, you'll still receive a relic you can use to upgrade your characters and align them more with your personal playstyle.

Some lucky ducks will actually be able to try Elden Ring Nightreign in closed beta tests that are taking place this weekend. Pre-orders for the game (which of course has several different editions) are now available too.