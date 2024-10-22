Epic Games launches a new unified game development assets marketplace, Fab

If you’re a game developer or animator, chances are you frequent sites like the Unreal Engine Marketplace, Quixel, ArtStation Marketplace and Sketchfab Store. The days of buying assets from each of these stores separately are over, as Epic Games just launched Fab , its new marketplace merging all of the sites mentioned above.

While the Fab website is live, Unreal Engine 5 Editor users can also access it in the app directly when the update is live. Unreal Editor for Fortnite also has Fab integration, which is currently down for maintenance.

Fab’s content includes animations, VFX, environments, characters, plug-ins and much more. These assets may have either a Creative Commons license or Standard License; the latter comes in Personal and Professional tiers. Epic Games says that both tiers of the Fab Standard License allow assets to be used in any game engine you want. However, the Creative Commons license only allows assets to be used on Unreal Engine. 3D assets can also be viewed in real time before purchasing to ensure developers only get the products they need.

Epic Games

The entire Quixel Megascans library is available for free now until the end of this year, and the contents are free to use in all engines and creation tools. There are 17,000 assets from the original library, along with 10 packs accompanying Fab’s launch.

Epic Games also mentioned some future goals for Fab, including Roblox and Minecraft assets, access to MetaHumans and more. There will also be a portion of Fab’s Megascans content made free next year in the form of a starter pack.