Find a new life in death in The Sims 4’s Halloween-themed expansion

Playing The Sims, the virtual life simulator created by sim game maven Will Wright, has always given its players the feeling that they can control life and death. A new expansion for The Sims 4 takes that concept even further with the Life & Death pack that launches on Halloween.

The Life & Death expansion pack will take the world of Sims to a new plane of existence. It comes with new career paths, neighborhoods, haunted items and achievements about living life to the fullest until you die.

The biggest addition is a new suburb called Ravenwood that has three new neighborhoods to explore, including Crow’s Crossing, Whispering Glen and Mourningvale. You’ll be able to commune with the souls of the dead until they find a channel to the afterlife, make wishes with and investigate ancient shrines with mysterious powers and explore a cemetery. Each area also has a “Mysterious Merchant” who sells haunted objects and helps you pick out a final resting place during the “Try Before You Die Casket Sale.”

The Life & Death pack’s new achievements don’t just lean on the dead side of things. Your Sims can aspire to live a full life with the “Soul’s Journey” achievement track that offers a chance to “Rebirth a Sim” and create special “Bucket Lists” for young adult or older Sims. Once your Sim dies, they can come back as a ghost to complete unfinished business with the help of the living.

There’s also new career paths in the Life & Death pack that deal more with the darker side of the equation. Sims can pursue a profession on the Undertaker career track to become a mortician or a funeral director and achieve grisly rewards like a “Plague Mask” or a “Corpus Commendation Plaque.” The Reaper career path deals with the living and soon-to-be no longer living. Your Sim will work as the Netherworld Department of Death (NWDD) and train to become a soul reaper giving them the power to take life or give it back if your soul quota is too high.

The Life & Death expansion pack is available for pre-order for PC, Mac, PlayStation 4 and 5 and Xbox One and Series X|S. If you pre-order, you’ll receive some creepy collectibles including the Lasting Legacy Family Portrait, the Mournful Melodies Music Box and the Plumed Elegance Mask.