Flappy Bird is finally returning, 10 years after its demise

A decade after its untimely demise and countless clones later , the original Flappy Bird is coming back. Under the banner of the Flappy Bird Foundation, some dedicated fans acquired the rights to the viral mobile hit, per a press release. Flappy Bird will return to iOS and Android as native mobile apps in 2025. But you'll be able to play it elsewhere before then. The team is planning to bring the game to other platforms, such as desktop and the mobile web, starting this fall.

The Flappy Bird Foundation has some big plans for the revived title , and it showed off some of those in a trailer . While maintaining the original game design is key, you can also expect new modes, characters, progression and multiplayer challenges.

A blend of difficult gameplay and a crude art style (including pipes that seemed very inspired by Mario games) helped Flappy Bird become a sensation. The challenge posed by tapping the screen to flap the bird’s wings and squeeze through gaps between pipes caught the imagination of legions of gamers — more than 100 million of them, according to the Flappy Bird Foundation.

Flappy Bird debuted in May 2013 but it didn't blow up until the following January. Developer Dong Nguyen soon revealed that the game was raking in $50,000 per day from advertising. However, Flappy Bird's success was all too much for its creator. Nguyen removed it from the App Store and Google Play in February 2014 for seemingly altruistic reasons (though he brought another version to Amazon Fire TV later that year).