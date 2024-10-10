Football Manager 25 is delayed until late in the European soccer season

Just 10 days after announcing a late November release date for Football Manager 25 , Sports Interactive has delayed the soccer sim by several months. The developer and Sega, the game's publisher, said in September that they were pushing back the release date by a few weeks to "deliver the best possible experience for this first installment in a new era of Football Manager." However, the team says it still needs more time to "ensure the game quality and experience meets your expectations and our very high standards." As such, Football Manager 25 is now slated to arrive in March.

Sports Interactive is giving the long-running game a major overhaul in its upcoming iteration, but the studio says it's been a difficult process. "Many things have been moving slower than we had predicted — despite everyone in the team working at an incredible pace to try and get everything done," Sports Interactive said in a statement . "Timelines were already tight and, as rightly pointed out by many of your recent comments, we were simply rushing too much and in danger of compromising our usual standards. This has put an enormous amount of pressure on everyone working across the studio, who are all passionately committed to delivering the best game possible."

We have made the tough decision to delay the release of Football Manager 25 until March 2025.



Statement: https://t.co/zW7dRd1Lkp pic.twitter.com/UKPnz4l0Gb — Football Manager (@FootballManager) October 10, 2024

The studio noted that Football Manager 25 marks the series' "biggest technical and visual advancement" in many years, which includes a switch to the Unity engine. To that end, it "simply cannot compromise the delivery of this crucial juncture in Football Manager’s history by rushing to release it in November." Sports Interactive now plans to offer a first proper look at gameplay in January. There will still be an advanced access period for players on PC and Mac.

The developer and Sega typically release each year's edition of Football Manager in early November (EA puts out its FIFA/EA Sports FC games in late September or early October). That gives Sports Interactive some time to account for any player trades that take place during the summer transfer window and any other significant real-life happenings to make the game as up-to-date as possible.

However, with Football Manager 25 now slipping to March, that cadence has been seriously disrupted. It could have a knock-on effect for the following entry. It also means the game will arrive close to the end of the European soccer season.