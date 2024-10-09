Former Humble Games staff form new publisher that will work with their old company
Good Games Group will support Humble's existing titles.
Two former leaders from video game publisher Humble Games, Alan Patmore and Mark Nash, have launched a new outfit called Good Games Group. And ironically, the first deal this indie publisher has landed is with its team's old parent company. According to the from Good Games Group, the business will work with Humble Games to provide support for previously released titles.
"Good Games Group’s mission is to bring exceptional indie games to the global gaming community," CEO Alan Patmore said. "Partnering with Ziff Davis allows us to continue working with the amazing indie developers we collaborated with at Humble Games, while also allowing us to chart a new course for the future." Ziff Davis is a media conglomerate that owns sites such as IGN and Eurogamer as well as Humble Games.
In July, Humble Games announced a that saw most of the staff laid off. Although a rep from Humble Games said it would continue supporting the company's existing game lineup, this amount of upheaval is all but guaranteed to cause trouble for game developers. For instance, Squid Shock Games to a Patreon fundraiser to generate financial support for its game Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus. The studio's debut title was released just before the Humble Games cuts.