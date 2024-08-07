Fortnite Battle Pass rewards may appear in the shop under new Epic Games policy

Fortnite is reversing a long-held policy for its Battle Passes. Previously, developer Epic Games had treated Battle Pass items as limited-time rewards that would never show up in the in-game shop. Going forward, Epic Games may make Battle Pass rewards available in the shop, but not until at least 18 months after the pass expires. The company said that the updated policy will not have any impact on battle pass pricing.

"This change lets us continue investing in new and exciting Battle Pass rewards while enabling players down the road to also enjoy the content, including Outfits based on popular licensed characters," Epic Games said in a blog post published on Wednesday.

This policy covers every item type that might show up in a Fortnite Battle Pass. The shop may offer alt styles of a Battle Pass reward as well as the original. The 18-month wait time will also apply to any items from the game's Bonus Reward and Quest Reward tabs.

The chance to buy a cosmetic later on takes some of the exclusivity pressure off each season for players. Epic said there was no guarantee that a Battle Pass cosmetic would become available in the shop at a later date, so playing enough to obtain unlocks is still the most reliable way to get an item you really want. However, the studio said it would notify players if an item would be exclusively available via Battle Pass.