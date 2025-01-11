Fortnite Festival adds local co-op so you can relive the glory days of Rock Band and Guitar Hero

Fortnite Festival will support local multiplayer starting Tuesday January 14, meaning you'll be able to sit down in a room with your friends and jam out on plastic guitar controllers together just like the good ol' days. Of course, most of us probably don't have those plastic guitars anymore, but regular controllers will work just fine too. The feature is coming to Xbox and PlayStation, and up to four local players will be supported at a time for the Festival Main Stage mode. Maybe it's the nostalgia talking, but this kind of rules?

GET THE BAND BACK TOGETHER ‼️ Local multiplayer is coming to Fortnite Festival on Xbox and PlayStation January 14! Stay *tuned* for more details 🎸 pic.twitter.com/m5hzBmbCtw — Fortnite Festival (@FNFestival) January 10, 2025

For those who aren't aware, Fortnite Festival is a rhythm game developed for Epic by Harmonix (best known for Rock Band and the early Guitar Hero titles). It was first released at the end of 2023. In addition to normal controllers, the game also supports Rock Band 4 guitar controllers on Xbox, PlayStation and PC, as well as the recently released PDP Riffmaster.