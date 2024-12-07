Fortnite is getting a 5v5 first-person shooter mode

A new game mode called Ballistic is coming to Fortnite in early access on December 11, bringing a 5v5 tactical first-person shooter experience. In Ballistic mode, one team will be tasked with planting a Rift Point Device — which will detonate 45 seconds after it's placed — and the other team will have to stop that from happening. There will be one map (Skyline 10) to start and a limited selection of weapons and items, but more will be added down the line in "major updates" to come, according to a Fortnite blog post.

"Ballistic is a no-build mode," the Fortnite team says. "All saved presets from your Locker will carry over into Ballistic, which supports existing Fortnite Outfits, Back Blings, Kicks, Wraps, Sprays, and Emotes! Pickaxes, Contrails, Instruments, Vehicles, and Jam Tracks are not used/supported." If you get taken out during a round, you won't be able to respawn. But, you'll come back in the next round. The teams' roles will swap after six rounds, and the match will end once one team has won seven rounds. You'll be able to play Ranked or Unranked.

Ballistic mode will be available everywhere you can play Fortnite, except in South Korea and Russia, but the team says it's "working to make Ballistic available in both regions." Since it's early access, players' feedback will be used to improve the experience as it expands.