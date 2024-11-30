Fortnite is hosting a virtual concert today in tribute to the late rapper Juice WRLD

Fortnite is bringing its current chapter to a close with a live concert event featuring music from the late rapper Juice WRLD, as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Ice Spice. The in-game event, Remix: The Finale, kicks off at 2PM ET, but it's recommended that you log on early to ensure you get in on time. Fortnite's tribute to Juice WRLD began earlier this month with a Juice WRLD skin and a number of related items.

Juice WRLD (Jarad Higgins) died in 2019 at age 21, and while the practice of using a celebrity's digital likeness after their death generally rubs me the wrong way, he was apparently a big Fortnite fan, so this collab at least seems to make sense. His mother, Carmela Wallace, said in a statement shared by Epic that "Jarad always loved to play Fortnite — it was more than just entertainment for him, it was a way to connect with others. From a young age, video games were a part of how he bonded with friends and family, and being in Fortnite is an incredible tribute to that connection."

Epic Games

The rapper's estate has released three posthumous albums since his death, and another new track, "Empty Out Your Pockets," will premiere at the Fortnite event. "I know he would be overjoyed to see how his love for games continues to bring people together across different spaces, just like his music does," Wallace said. The event will also showcase a new single from Snoop Dogg called "Another Part of Me," which features Sting. If you miss the live event, Epic says it plans to run an encore later in the day barring any technical issues.