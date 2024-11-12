Fortnite will turn back the clock (again) on December 6

Is Fortnite old enough to elicit nostalgia? Last year’s trial run of bringing back the battle royale game’s original map, weapons and early seasons would suggest so — at least for folks of a certain age. That test led to record-breaking player counts, topping 44.7 million in October 2023. Epic Games said on Tuesday that the OG Fortnite rewind is coming back again, and this time, it’s for good.

OG Fortnite will let you play the original map, along with the loot and seasons as they were in 2017. In addition to the nostalgia factor, many players appreciate that era’s simpler gameplay mechanics, map designs, weapons and items. It was also before expansion updates that added new game modes (it was Battle Royale only) and vehicles like cars, boats and helicopters.

Old-school Fortnite fans have less than a month to wait. The OG version returns to the game on December 6.

Blizzard must have seen something it liked in the 2023 trial. It borrowed a page from Epic and brought back Overwatch in its original form for a three-week event starting today.