Forza Horizon 5 will be cruising onto the PlayStation 5 this spring

Forza Horizon 5 and its predecessors have long been exclusive for Xbox and PC. However, the latest installment of the driving game, which takes place in a beautifully rendered depiction of Mexico, will cross over to the PlayStation nation later this year. The exact date has not been announced yet. When it does become available, the PS5 will have cross-play support, which was already offered between Xbox and PC, and players will be able to purchase all the same Car Packs, such as the Hot Wheels and Rally Adventure expansions.

Along with PlayStation support, Forza Horizon 5 will also be getting a free content update called Horizon Realms. This will include a selection of the more popular limited-time Evolving World accolades, but developer Playground Games hasn't revealed any additional details yet.