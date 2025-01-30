Forza Horizon 5 will be cruising onto the PlayStation 5 this spring
It's the latest Xbox exclusive to go non-exclusive.
Forza Horizon 5 and its predecessors have long been exclusive for Xbox and PC. However, the latest installment of the driving game, which takes place in a beautifully rendered depiction of Mexico, will to the PlayStation nation later this year. The exact date has not been announced yet. When it does become available, the PS5 will have cross-play support, which was already offered between Xbox and PC, and players will be able to purchase all the same Car Packs, such as the Hot Wheels and Rally Adventure expansions.
Along with PlayStation support, Forza Horizon 5 will also be getting a free content update called Horizon Realms. This will include a selection of the more popular limited-time Evolving World accolades, but developer Playground Games hasn't revealed any additional details yet.
Forza Horizon 5 is just the latest once-exclusive Xbox game to bridge the console divide. The game has been out since November 2021, so opening it up to a new audience could help boost sales long after they'd usually be petering out. In a similar vein, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle debuted as an Xbox exclusive in December, but will roll out to PlayStation some time . Other former exclusives that have left the Microsoft silo include Sea of Thieves, Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment and Grounded.