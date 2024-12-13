Fumito Ueda's follow-up to The Last Guardian is an untitled dark sci-fi game

If you're a PlayStation fan, you're likely at least familiar with Shadow of the Colossus, Ico and The Last Guardian. They're three atmospheric and unique titles that have influenced plenty of games over the last decade. And we're going to get more from director Fumito Ueda, but it was quite the mysterious and brief reveal. All we know is that Ueda has a new title coming out, published by Epic, and it fits in right alongside with his prior work. It's about the most minimal game reveals I can think of — there's a spaceship taking off, and that's about all I can really say at this point — but Ueda fans will be excited for this nonetheless. There's no timeframe for release, but when it does arrive it'll be out on PC and Xbox for the first time as well as PlayStation.