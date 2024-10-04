Games Done Quick will hold a fundraiser for people affected by Hurricane Helene next week

Games Done Quick, the organization that organizes charity game marathons featuring high-level speedrunners, has just announced its latest fundraiser. The group will hold an event called Disaster Relief Done Quick in support of the humanitarian nonprofit Direct Relief to aid those affected by Hurricane Helene, it announced in a tweet and press release.

"Hurricane Helene [was] a life-threatening Category 4 hurricane that has left over 200 dead, millions without power and caused significant flooding and evacuations in the US Southeast," Games Done Quick wrote. "Disaster Relief Done Quick will begin on October 11 at 6PM EDT and conclude on October 13 at 11:59 PM EDT."

From Oct. 11th-13th we will be holding a Disaster Relief Done Quick event to help support those who have been affected by Hurricane Helene.



Donations during the event will go to @DirectRelief



Run submissions are open now until Oct. 6th 11:59PM ET: https://t.co/JzvuiOI0p9 — Games Done Quick 🔜 #AGDQ2025 (@GamesDoneQuick) October 3, 2024

If you're interested in watching you can do so at GDQ's Twitch channel. Multiple speedrunners and streamers have already submitted runs across games including Zelda: Four Swords, The Sims 4 and Tony's Hawk's Pro Skater series.

Past GDQ events have raised large sums for charity, including the Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 which brought in $2.5 million for cancer research and Summer Games Done Quick 2024 ($2.55 million for Doctors Without Borders). Back in 2017, the organization raised $225,000 for Hurricane Harvey.