Get a good gawp at Ghostface’s fatality and some new animalities for MK1
Better put down a tarp or some newspaper: Things are gonna get gory.
A new update for Mortal Kombat I (MK1) is less than a week away from release that will add new character skins, new finishing moves and (eventually) new fighters to its “kombatant” selection screen. NetherRealm Studios released a preview of the “karnage” that’s “koming” around the “korner” (OK, we’ll stop with the unnecessary K’s).
The new trailer released on shows some of the new stuff MK1 players can expect from the Khaos Reigns pack scheduled for release on September 24 and future updates. The base game costs $49.99 for the , and and $39.99 on the . The Khaos Reigns DLC costs (gasp!) $49.99 for the , and and $39.99 for the The Khaos Reigns Kollection bundle that includes the Khaos pack and base game will set you back $89.99 for the and or $69.99 for the .
Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns arrives Tuesday Sept 24 !!
Launch trailer here…https://t.co/Tog6LsqmEp
— Ed Boon (@noobde) September 18, 2024
The MK1 add-on adds a brand new story mode to the game in which the newly apotheosized Liu Kang battles the evil Titan Havik with his band of fighters and EarthRealm defenders. The new pack also comes with the “Kombat Pack 2” of new fighters available on the release day including the cyborgs Cyrax and Sektor and the shadow assassin Noob Saibot.
The pack will also provide access to Ghostface from the Scream movies, the T-1000 voiced by Robert Patrick and Conan the Barbarian once they are released. If you can’t wait for a release date or you just don’t like watching whole trailers for one moment, footage of one of Ghostface’s fatalities . The video shows the infamous Scream villain eviscerating an opponent with the help of another Ghostface killer, a loving nod to Scream VI starring Jenna Ortega and Hayden Panettiere.
Mortal Kombat 1 Ghostface Fatality 🔥🔥🔥#MK1 #MortalKombat1 pic.twitter.com/zC3Tllh4zB
— thethiny 🐰🍉 (@thethiny) September 18, 2024
MK1 is also bringing back an old favorite finisher known as “animalities” that first appeared in the Mortal Kombat 3 arcade game. Every fighter in the game has a finishing move where they turn into an animal and vivisect their opponent in a number of creative ways. of Kitana’s animality in which she transforms into a giant, bloodthirsty hummingbird and turns her opponent into a bloody flesh flower.
KitanaMality!#MortalKombat1 #KhaosReigns #Animality https://t.co/xmU7BLVv3N
— Ed Boon (@noobde) September 18, 2024