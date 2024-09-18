Get a good gawp at Ghostface’s fatality and some new animalities for MK1

A new update for Mortal Kombat I (MK1) is less than a week away from release that will add new character skins, new finishing moves and (eventually) new fighters to its “kombatant” selection screen. NetherRealm Studios released a preview of the “karnage” that’s “koming” around the “korner” (OK, we’ll stop with the unnecessary K’s).

The new trailer released on Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon’s X page shows some of the new stuff MK1 players can expect from the Khaos Reigns pack scheduled for release on September 24 and future updates. The base game costs $49.99 for the PlayStation 5 , Xbox Series X|S and PC on Steam and $39.99 on the Nintendo Switch . The Khaos Reigns DLC costs (gasp!) $49.99 for the PS5 , Xbox Series X|S and PC on Steam and $39.99 for the Nintendo Switch The Khaos Reigns Kollection bundle that includes the Khaos pack and base game will set you back $89.99 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S or $69.99 for the Nintendo Switch .

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns arrives Tuesday Sept 24 !!



Launch trailer here…https://t.co/Tog6LsqmEp — Ed Boon (@noobde) September 18, 2024

The MK1 add-on adds a brand new story mode to the game in which the newly apotheosized Liu Kang battles the evil Titan Havik with his band of fighters and EarthRealm defenders. The new pack also comes with the “Kombat Pack 2” of new fighters available on the release day including the cyborgs Cyrax and Sektor and the shadow assassin Noob Saibot.

The pack will also provide access to Ghostface from the Scream movies, the T-1000 voiced by Robert Patrick and Conan the Barbarian once they are released. If you can’t wait for a release date or you just don’t like watching whole trailers for one moment, footage of one of Ghostface’s fatalities found its way to X . The video shows the infamous Scream villain eviscerating an opponent with the help of another Ghostface killer, a loving nod to Scream VI starring Jenna Ortega and Hayden Panettiere.

MK1 is also bringing back an old favorite finisher known as “animalities” that first appeared in the Mortal Kombat 3 arcade game. Every fighter in the game has a finishing move where they turn into an animal and vivisect their opponent in a number of creative ways. Boon shared a clip of Kitana’s animality in which she transforms into a giant, bloodthirsty hummingbird and turns her opponent into a bloody flesh flower.

