GoldenEye 007 and Quake join the World Video Game Hall of Fame

The World Video Game Hall of Fame welcomed its 2025 inductees today. The Strong National Museum of Play announced that the newest entries are GoldenEye 007 from Rare, Quake by id Software, Defender from Williams Electronics and Tamagotchi by Bandai. The four games chosen "have significantly influenced popular culture and the video game industry," the museum said in its press release. The other impactful games nominated for inclusion this year are Age of Empires, Angry Birds, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, Frogger, Golden Tee, Harvest Moon, Mattel Football and NBA 2K.

The selections may spark some serious nostalgia for those of us who grew up in the 90s. I remember being deeply envious of my classmates who had little Tamagotchi pets to care for, and I have fond memories of smack-talking my friends during late-night GoldenEye matches. Last year's inductees also highlighted favorites from that era like Myst, Resident Evil and SimCity.