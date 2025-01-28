Good luck figuring out what time it is on this cool Asteroids watch

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Here's one for the fashion-conscious retro gamers out there. Atari has teamed up with watchmaker Nubeo to release an Asteroids-themed watch to celebrate the game's 45th anniversary (even though it came out in 1979).

The watch has a multi-layered disc system that's designed to reflect the gameplay of Asteroids. Atari says it's powered by "a Japanese automatic movement." The watch has a stainless steel 50mm case and a sapphire lens. It also has a 20 ATM rating for water resistance at depths of up to 200 meters, so it should be sturdy enough if you want to wear it while scuba diving.

The timepiece even comes in a case that looks like an Atari VCS. Atari and Nubeo created five colorways for it: nebula blue, supernova red, nova nightfall, plasma pumpkin and celestial citrine. Best of all, the watch glows in the dark.

Atari/Nubeo

Actually telling what time it is on this thing might take you a moment or two, though. A pair of UFOs indicate the time in hours and minutes. As for the A-shaped spaceship in the center and the shots it fires, that's your second hand. But the display looks quite chaotic, as a number of asteroids spin around on the discs as well.

Look, I really like my Apple Watch for lots of reasons, not least because I can actually play some video games on it, like the absorbing Galaxy Mix (there's an Asteroids clone that's apparently playable on the device too). Maybe I'll just need to become one of those people who wear two watches, since I want the Asteroids timepiece as well.

You'll likely need to act quickly if you want one, though. Nubeo only made 125 of each variant. The colorways are listed for $499 each on the Atari and Nubeo websites. Good luck!