Google and Roblox teamed up on a weird game to teach kids about internet safety

Isn’t that like the wolf teaching Little Red Riding Hood about how to survive in the woods?

Google and Roblox have teamed up to create a game that teaches kids how to spot internet scams and to increase caution regarding the sharing of personal information online. The suite of experiences is called, and I quote, Be Internet Awesome World. Did Melania Trump name this thing?

This “gameplay experience” exists within Roblox, which Google says helps it “reach kids where they’re already spending time to teach them the basics of online safety.” It brings kids to the “magical world of the Internauts” which is home to a number of minigames that address various aspects of internet safety. Some of the games focus on phishing attempts, while others emphasize “practicing kindness online.” Good luck with that last one.

In any event, Be Internet Awesome World is available right now within Roblox, which leads us to the elephant in the room. Roblox may be a great place to reach kids, with nearly 80 million daily active users and many of them children. It’s also been accused of being an unsafe space for the younger gamers among us.

Turkey banned the app entirely on the grounds that it allows for the exploitation of children. Sony didn’t even want to bring the game to PlayStation consoles for similar reasons, before finally relenting last year.

There have also been accusations of kids being financially exploited on the platform, according to reporting by The Guardian. Popular creations can make the designers a lot of money, and the userbase is mostly children under 16. This has led many to accuse the app’s developers of gaining notoriety through an influx of child labor. The Roblox tagline, after all, used to be “Make anything. Reach millions. Earn serious cash.”

Roblox takes around 30 percent of all money made via the platform, so it has a vested interest in the creative contributions of children. Studio head Stefano Corazza once told Eurogamer that the ability for teenagers to make money on the platform represented the “biggest gift” and that these kids “didn’t feel like they were exploited.”

“You can say, ‘Okay, we are exploiting, you know, child labor,’ right? Or you can say: we are offering people anywhere in the world the capability to get a job, and even like an income,” Corazza continued.

All this is to say that perhaps Roblox should get its own house in order before trying to teach kids about how to avoid scams online. Roblox CEO and co-founder David Baszucki has started to address these concerns, heading to Washington DC earlier this year to discuss child safety with lawmakers.