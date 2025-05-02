Grand Theft Auto VI is delayed to May 2026

You can expect to see a lot of "We got xxx before GTA VI" memes in the coming days, because Rockstar Games has announced that it's pushing back the long-anticipated game's release. In a statement, the developer said that Grand Theft Auto VI is now set for release on May 26, 2026. Last year, the company said that the game will be available sometime this year, but it will now be fully missing the 2025 release window. Rockstar didn't explain why it was pushing back the game's availability. It just said that its goal for every game has "always been to try and exceed [its players'] expectations" and that Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. "We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve," it added.

Rocktar's parent company Take-Two Interactive wrote in its fourth quarter 2024 earnings report that it narrowed down the game's previously announced 2025 window to fall of this year. Clearly, that's no longer going to happen. GTA VI follows the criminal duo Lucia and Jason in an open-world game set in Leonida, the fictional equivalent of Florida.