Halloween’s Michael Myers and Ash vs. Evil Dead’s Ash Williams are getting their own throwback games

The horror movie icons will bloody up the screen once again in two new, 16-bit, sidescrolling slashers.

Michael Myers may be dead and Ash Williams may be flung far into the future, but they aren’t done slashing up the screen here and now. Boss Level Games announced the upcoming release of two new retro style games under its RetroRealms banner based on the classic slasher flick Halloween and the Starz horror comedy series Ash vs. Evil Dead.

The retro Halloween and Ash vs. Evil Dead titles will be released on October 18 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PCs via Steam.

The Halloween game puts players in control of the murder machine Michael Myers during the events of the original John Carpenter film as he hacks and slashes his way through Haddonfield, Illinois with his iconic machete. The Ash vs. Evil Dead game pits players as the horror movie and TV series hero with his arm-mounted chainsaw and his beloved boomstick against an onslaught of Deadites unleashed by the Necronomicon.

The games will be sold separately, or together as part of a special “Double Feature” bundle. There’s also a special “Collectors’ Edition” that includes a physical copy of the game for your chosen console, two extra playable characters — including Laurie Strode for Halloween and Kelly Maxwell for Ash vs. Evil Dead — and a bunch of other Halloween goodies like a 12-inch plush Michael Myers doll, a digital copy of the Halloween game’s soundtrack, a pack of Halloween trading cards and more. The games connect to each other when both are installed through crossover access in which characters can be brought to either game and “an ever-expanding universe of popular characters that unlocks additional gameplay,” according to Boss Team Games.