'Halo' developer 343 Industries rebrands itself to Halo Studios

At yesterday's Halo World Championships, developer 343 Industries announced that it was officially changing its name to Halo Studios. The company also revealed that it has multiple new games in the pipeline and is switching all future Halo development from its proprietary Slipspace Engine to Unreal Engine 5.

In a YouTube video (below) the new studio showed elements from the "Project Foundry" Unreal Engine research effort that has been ongoing for the past several years. While just a tech demo for now, it showed Master Chief and Covenant elite designs, along with three biomes including a Cascades-type location, Flood-impacted Blightlands and snowy Coldlands.

"Respectfully, some components of Slipspace are almost 25 years old,” Halo Studios art director Chris Matthews told Xbox Wire. “Although 343 were developing it continuously, there are aspects of Unreal that Epic has been developing for some time, which are unavailable to us in Slipspace — and would have taken huge amounts of time and resources to try and replicate."

The company plans to hire new employees and have multiple teams working on several games at once using a centralized UE5 pipeline. Halo Studios didn't reveal any specific projects or timelines, with CEO Pierre Hintze simply saying that they'll be "ready when they're ready." The studio has been under the leadership of Hintze, GM Bryan Koski and COO Elizabeth Van Wyck since studio GM Bonnie Ross left in 2022.

Some of this information was leaked in early 2023, with reports that 343 was "starting from scratch" on Halo development following layoffs. The studio was said to be shifting to Unreal Engine after struggling with its aging Slipspace platform. At the time, 343 Industries affirmed that it was "here to stay" following rumors that Microsoft might shift the Halo franchise to other studios.