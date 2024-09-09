Here's Bungie's roadmap for Destiny 2

Today, on the franchise's 10th anniversary, Bungie has released its roadmap Destiny 2. Buckle up, as we have quite some ground to cover.

Bungie will now release two expansions a year instead of only one. These expansions won’t be as large, but the team promises to make them interesting. They’ve already begun testing “non-linear campaigns, exploration experiences similar to the Dreaming City or Metroidvanias, and even more unusual formats like roguelikes or survival shooters.” Plus, they want to bring back the feeling of mystery older campaign storylines had.

Since the expansion model has changed, so will the seasonal model. There will now be four major updates each year, one released every three months. Two of the major updates will coincide with the release of the biannual expansions. These updates contain various activities, weekly events, features and most importantly, rewards. Other changes include reworking the UI (the Director) and reward model, along with improving the Challenge Customization system.

Starting in Summer 2025, players can experience the first expansion of the year (right now it's been codenamed Apollo). Unlike older content, this expansion is a nonlinear adventure that lets you step into the boots of different characters at different times. The developers promise that the story will flow smoothly despite the nonlinearity. Other than the assumption that it will go live about six months after Apollo, there are no details yet on the second upcoming expansion (which they're calling Behemoth internally), so you’ll have to stay tuned for future updates.