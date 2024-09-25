Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered arrives October 31 on PS5 and PC

Jan-Bart van Beek, Guerilla Games' art and animation director, has officially announced that a remastered version of Horizon Zero Dawn is arriving on October 31. The game will feature over 10 hours of re-recorded audio, mocap, as well as improved character models, animation, lighting and textures that he said will bring it "to the same visual fidelity" as Horizon Forbidden West. That means it has been upgraded for the PlayStation 5 and compatible PCs, and it even supports the PS5 Pro, which will be available on November 7.

In his announcement, van Beek explained that seven years is a long time when it comes to computer graphics and that a lot of technological improvements have become available since the game's original release. Nixxes, a Dutch video game developer, worked on the remaster, which will also feature improved audio and Atmos rendering that will make it more immersive. The remastered version will come with The Frozen Wilds expansion and all its additional lands, machines and skills, as well. Those who get the PC version can also expect support for ultra-wide resolutions and for performance-enhancing technologies, such as NVIDIA's DLSS 3 AI-based rendering accelerator.

The original game's accessibility features, like its remappable controls and haptic cues, have been carried over to this version. In addition, there's a new optional accessibility feature that can notify players of interactable elements with sound and haptic feedback.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered will be available for purchase for $50, but those who already own the original game and the complete edition version can upgrade for $10, whether they're buying on the PS5 or on the PC via Steam or the Epic Games Store. The $10 upgrade will even be available to players who added the game to their libraries from one of Sony's Play at Home program giveaways during the pandemic lockdowns. Fans upgrading with a PS4 game disc will have to insert it into their console every time they play, though, so they cannot access the upgrade offer if they have the disc-free version of PS5.