Horror game Mouthwashing will land on consoles later this year

Indie horror game Mouthwashing is making the leap to consoles. Developer Wrong Organ shared today that its creepy creation will be available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch later this year. As well as appearing in the digital storefronts, the console versions will get a physical release and additional merch courtesy of Fangamer.

This is one of many truly excellent horror games that debuted in 2024. Mouthwashing harkens back to the low-poly look of games from the early 2000s, the type you would have found cutting edge at the time and which still retains a nostalgic appeal for many players. But rather than cultivating any warm fuzzies, Mouthwashing tells the tale of the doomed space ship's crew as they turn on each other, lose their minds and die.

Wrong Organ also announced that the game has reached 500,000 sales to date on Steam, which is a solid performance for a team that specializes in surreal, story-driven games and is only on its third release.