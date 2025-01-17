How to sign up for the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience

The Nintendo Switch 2 is finally official, and while we still don't know when anyone will be able to own the new console, we do know when some lucky people will get to try one for themselves. Nintendo is holding hands-on events starting on April 4 and running through June where you'll be able to try the Switch 2 for yourself in select cities in North America, Europe, Oceania and Asia.

You can register for a "Nintendo Switch 2 Experience" event starting today, January 17 from 3PM ET / 12PM PT through January 26 at 11:59PM local time for each event location. If you're planning on registering, you'll need to be 18 years or older and have either a free Nintendo Account, or a Nintendo Account Family Group if you're planning on going with a group. There's no need for any kind of paid Nintendo Switch Online membership and you don't have to worry about family members under six having an account as long as they're accompanied by an adult that does.

Nintendo says the hands-on event should last two hours and 20 minutes, but didn't share what ticket holders will actually get to try during the experience. Maybe some Mario Kart?

It's important to also stress, heading to Nintendo's website and registering for tickets doesn't mean you'll actually get to attend. Nintendo refers to the process as a drawing because attendees or groups of attendees will be chosen randomly. Signing up early doesn't guarantee you'll have a better chance of getting in.

Where Nintendo Switch 2 Experience events are being held

Nintendo is hosting its Switch 2 events for around three days in each city, though it's only announced hands-on locations in the first three cities.

In North America, you'll be able to register for a hands-on in:

New York, April 4-6, 2025 at Center415

Los Angeles, April 11-13, 2025 at Television City

Dallas, April 25-27, 2025 at Embarcadero Building at Fair Park

Toronto, April 25-27

For the events in Europe, you'll be able to pick from:

Paris, April 4-6, 2025

London, April 11-13, 2025

Milan, April 25-27, 2025

Berlin, April 25-27, 2025

Madrid, May 9-11, 2025

Amsterdam, May 9-11, 2025

In Oceania, there's only one event location:

Melbourne, May 10-11, 2025

Finally, in Asia, you'll be able to choose from:

Tokyo (Makuhari), April 26-27, 2025

Seoul, May 31-June 1, 2025

Hong Kong, To be announced

Taipei, To be announced

How to sign up for a Nintendo Account

Nintendo

If you want to register to try the Switch 2, you'll need to have an a Nintendo Account, and if you don't already have one, they're pretty easy to set up.

Head to the Nintendo Account website to get started. Then click on "Create a new Nintendo Account." From there, enter in your date of birth and decide if you want to create your account using an existing Google or Apple account, or by entering in your information from scratch.

If you choose the latter, enter in a nickname, an email address, your date of birth, country of residence and timezone. Then agree to Nintendo's User Agreement and Privacy Policy by checking their respective boxes and hit "Submit." You'll receive a verification code via email that you should then enter into the empty verification code field and click "Verify." Once you do, you'll be all set up.

The process is similar if you use an Apple or Google account. Nintendo will ask you to enter a nickname, date of birth, country of residence and timezone. You'll also have to agree to the User Agreement and Privacy Policy, and submit a verification code. The key difference is once you do, you'll be able to use your Apple or Google account to log in instead of an email.

How to add a child to your Nintendo Family Account Group

If you plan on checking out the Switch 2 with younger friends or family who aren't old enough to have a Nintendo Account of their own, you can create one for them under a Nintendo Family Account Group.

To start, you'll need to log in to your own Nintendo Account. Then click on "Family group" and then "Add a member." From there you can select "Create an account for a child." Enter the child's date of birth, and then enter your Nintendo Account password and click on "OK."

You'll then have to enter a nickname, a child account sign-in ID (a username, essentially) and a sign-in password. Agree to the User Agreement and Privacy Policy, then click "Submit, and then "OK" to create the account.

Update, January 17, 2:20PM ET: Added details on the duration of the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience.