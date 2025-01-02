How to watch Awesome Games Done Quick 2025

The best thing about the start of a new year isn't the goal-setting or the aspirational self-improvement — it's watching Awesome Games Done Quick. AGDQ is one of the premiere events for speedrunning, with an entire week of high-skill gameplay and loads of heart as gamers raise money for charity. The organization's winter beneficiary is the Prevent Cancer Foundation, which runs programs intended to stop cancer before it starts, emphasizing early detection and prevention.

The fun begins on January 5 and there is a lot to see. GDQ events highlight a great mix of modern and retro games across just about every genre. Expect plenty of platformers like Astro Bot, one of our favorite new game releases of 2024, which will be run on January 5 at 6:30 PM ET.

Games Done Quick / Richard Ngo

Wednesday is packed with good stuff, such as New Super Mario Bros. Wii with the unusual category of "Any% While Playing Piano," which you can catch at 4:43 PM ET. The beloved and hilarious awful block is also on January 8, kicking off with the truly terrible game Superman 64 at 11:24 PM ET. And the entire finale day is looking excellent, with another intriguing musical category of "Saxophone-Controlled Boss Showcase" happening for Elden Ring. Groovy!

Be sure to keep an eye on the schedule during the week. It displays your local time zone and will be updated with any shifts that happen from delays or extra zippy world records. All the action happens on the Games Done Quick Twitch channel, which is also embedded below. The pre-show begins on January 5 at 11:30 AM ET and the stream will be live 24/7 until the final run calls time.

Update, January 2, 2025, 3:09PM ET: Corrected misstated start date of the event.